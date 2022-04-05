Congrats to Kansas, Playoff Standings, and Gearing Up for a Wild Finish in the NBA

Verno and KOC begin the show congratulating Kansas for beating North Carolina in the NCAA men’s national championship before discussing whether any players elevated their draft stock in the game (02:02). Going into the last week of the season, the guys take a look at the current playoff bracket. They dive into the wild stat about Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (19:35). Is there any hope for the Lakers as they fight for the final playoff spot in the West (27:17). They next go through the standings in the Eastern Conference. Who is the easier first-round matchup, Bulls or Raptors (36:50)? What are the chances that the Nets will lose in the play-in (48:28)? And can Joel Embiid sway KOC’s vote for MVP (53:57)?
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
