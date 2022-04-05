 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Congrats to Kansas, Playoff Standings, and Gearing Up for a Wild Finish in the NBA

Verno and KOC dive into the wild stat about Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, discuss whether there’s any hope for the Lakers as they fight for the final playoff spot in the West, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show congratulating Kansas for beating North Carolina in the NCAA men’s national championship before discussing whether any players elevated their draft stock in the game (02:02). Going into the last week of the season, the guys take a look at the current playoff bracket. They dive into the wild stat about Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (19:35). Is there any hope for the Lakers as they fight for the final playoff spot in the West (27:17). They next go through the standings in the Eastern Conference. Who is the easier first-round matchup, Bulls or Raptors (36:50)? What are the chances that the Nets will lose in the play-in (48:28)? And can Joel Embiid sway KOC’s vote for MVP (53:57)?

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

The Domino Effect of the Saints-Eagles Trade, Plus DeVante Parker to the Patriots

Plus, America’s favorite segment, Two Jargons, One Lie, and a listener-submitted edition

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

It’s OK to Love College Basketball and the NBA, Wilt vs. Russell Stories, and What’s Next for LeBron With Jackie MacMullan. Plus, Author Michael Lewis.

Michael comes on to talk about some of his books, including ‘The Premonition,’ ‘The Fifth Risk,’ ‘Losers: The Road to Everyplace but the White House,’ ‘Moneyball: The Art of Winning,’ and more

By Ryen Russillo and Jackie MacMullan

‘WrestleMania’ Fallout, Veer Is Here, and Picking Our WWE Franchise Tag Superstars

The guys also discuss last night’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

By Evan Mack and Jonathan Kermah

National Championship Recap, NBA Picks for Tuesday, and MLB Over/Unders

Plus, JJ and Joe take a brief look at the Masters

By John Jastremski and Joe House

The Recipe Club Season 2 Ingredient Draft

In an all-hands-on-deck episode, Dave Chang and Chris Ying are joined by the full ‘Recipe Club’ roster to divvy up the 24 featured ingredients we’ll be tackling in Season 2

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Best Non-‘WrestleMania’ Matches of ‘WrestleMania’ Weekend

From ROH to NXT to the indies, here are the pro wrestling matches you need to see from all the events outside the big show

By Phil Schneider