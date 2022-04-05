‘WrestleMania’ Fallout, Veer Is Here, and Picking Our WWE Franchise Tag Superstars

The MackMania crew and babyface producer Jonathan Kermah discuss WrestleMania and their week in Dallas leading up the event, highlighting their favorite match of the weekend and more (02:00). Later, they discuss last night’s Monday Night Raw, including Veer’s debut (49:55), before picking “franchise tag” superstars who they will be actively rooting for until next WrestleMania.
Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
