 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

It’s OK to Love College Basketball and the NBA, Wilt vs. Russell Stories, and What’s Next for LeBron With Jackie MacMullan. Plus, Author Michael Lewis.

Michael comes on to talk about some of his books, including ‘The Premonition,’ ‘The Fifth Risk,’ ‘Losers: The Road to Everyplace but the White House,’ ‘Moneyball: The Art of Winning,’ and more

By Ryen Russillo and Jackie MacMullan
North Carolina v Kansas Photo by Lance King/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the beauty of the NCAA tournament and the national champion Kansas Jayhawks (0:29) before talking with Jackie MacMullan about her new narrative podcast, Icons Club, the friendship and rivalry between Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, the 2022 Celtics’ turnaround, LeBron James’s future after a crushing Lakers season, and more (12:13). Then Ryen talks with author and journalist Michael Lewis about some of his books, including The Premonition, The Fifth Risk, Losers: The Road to Everyplace but the White House, Moneyball: The Art of Winning, and more (43:34). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:12).

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Congrats to Kansas, Playoff Standings, and Gearing Up for a Wild Finish in the NBA

Verno and KOC dive into the wild stat about Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, discuss whether there’s any hope for the Lakers as they fight for the final playoff spot in the West, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The Domino Effect of the Saints-Eagles Trade, Plus DeVante Parker to the Patriots

Plus, America’s favorite segment, Two Jargons, One Lie, and a listener-submitted edition

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

‘WrestleMania’ Fallout, Veer Is Here, and Picking Our WWE Franchise Tag Superstars

The guys also discuss last night’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

By Evan Mack and Jonathan Kermah

National Championship Recap, NBA Picks for Tuesday, and MLB Over/Unders

Plus, JJ and Joe take a brief look at the Masters

By John Jastremski and Joe House

The Recipe Club Season 2 Ingredient Draft

In an all-hands-on-deck episode, Dave Chang and Chris Ying are joined by the full ‘Recipe Club’ roster to divvy up the 24 featured ingredients we’ll be tackling in Season 2

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Best Non-‘WrestleMania’ Matches of ‘WrestleMania’ Weekend

From ROH to NXT to the indies, here are the pro wrestling matches you need to see from all the events outside the big show

By Phil Schneider