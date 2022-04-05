It’s OK to Love College Basketball and the NBA, Wilt vs. Russell Stories, and What’s Next for LeBron With Jackie MacMullan. Plus, Author Michael Lewis.

Michael comes on to talk about some of his books, including ‘The Premonition,’ ‘The Fifth Risk,’ ‘Losers: The Road to Everyplace but the White House,’ ‘Moneyball: The Art of Winning,’ and more