It’s OK to Love College Basketball and the NBA, Wilt vs. Russell Stories, and What’s Next for LeBron With Jackie MacMullan. Plus, Author Michael Lewis.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the beauty of the NCAA tournament and the national champion Kansas Jayhawks (0:29) before talking with Jackie MacMullan about her new narrative podcast, Icons Club, the friendship and rivalry between Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, the 2022 Celtics’ turnaround, LeBron James’s future after a crushing Lakers season, and more (12:13). Then Ryen talks with author and journalist Michael Lewis about some of his books, including The Premonition, The Fifth Risk, Losers: The Road to Everyplace but the White House, Moneyball: The Art of Winning, and more (43:34). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:12).
