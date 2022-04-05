How the Steph Curry–Led Warriors Connect to the Tim Duncan–Led Spurs



Logan and Raja dig into their feelings about UNC beating Duke over the weekend (1:00), where Lakers head coach Frank Vogel could end up when he inevitably gets fired after this disastrous season (11:00), and what more the Nets need on their coaching staff (22:00). Then Logan describes his theory of how the present-day Steph Curry–led Warriors connect to the Tim Duncan–led Spurs (26:00) before Raja explains why we haven’t yet been able to have a Bridgerton Boys appearance with Season 2 up on Netflix (37:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producers: Sasha Ashall and Mike Wargon

