How the Steph Curry–Led Warriors Connect to the Tim Duncan–Led Spurs

Plus, what the Nets’ coaching staff is missing

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images


Logan and Raja dig into their feelings about UNC beating Duke over the weekend (1:00), where Lakers head coach Frank Vogel could end up when he inevitably gets fired after this disastrous season (11:00), and what more the Nets need on their coaching staff (22:00). Then Logan describes his theory of how the present-day Steph Curry–led Warriors connect to the Tim Duncan–led Spurs (26:00) before Raja explains why we haven’t yet been able to have a Bridgerton Boys appearance with Season 2 up on Netflix (37:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Mike Wargon

