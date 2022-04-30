Moving Into the Second Round, Zion and Zack’s Future, and Music Talk with Logan Murdock

Hey, it’s Kevin, thanks for listening to The Void. Today’s guest is Ringer staff writer and Real Ones cohost Logan Murdock. He joins the show following the Grizzlies Game 6 win over the Timberwolves. You can hear Logan with Raja Bell Monday nights during the NBA playoffs on the NBA Ringer Show feed. Here are today’s timestamps:
(06:10) - Anthony Edwards needs to become the number one option with the T-Wolves
(12:13) - Grizzlies-Warriors preview
(18:52) - Zion Williamson and Zach LaVine’s comments
(29:43) - Joel Embiid’s injury and the 76ers-Heat preview
(36:18) - Music talk
