‘New York, New York’ Turns 1 and Biggest X Factors for Mets and Yankees



(01:12) —METS: Following the news that Jacob deGrom is sidelined indefinitely, what do the Mets need to do to win the NL East?

(06:15) — YANKEES: The Yankees will need Severino and Torres to standout in the AL East, but will it be enough?

(10:53) — FINAL FOUR: JJ recaps the thrilling UNC-Duke matchup and previews the national championship.

(14:52) — CALLS: Callers talk X factors for Yankees and Mets.

(33:34) — JOHN FLAHERTY: YES Network’s John Flaherty joins the show the talk Gary Sanchez, Josh Donaldson, and the biggest X factors for the Yankees.

(53:16) — TIM O’TOOLE: Friend of the show Tim O’Toole is back to discuss the Final Four, Coach K, and the national championship.

(69:12) — NEW YORK, NEW YORK TURNS 1: JJ reflects on the past year of NY, NY and celebrates the show’s first anniversary.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: John Flaherty and Tim O’Toole

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

