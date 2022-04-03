 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘New York, New York’ Turns 1 and Biggest X Factors for Mets and Yankees

Plus, Tim O’Toole joins the show to discuss the Final Four and Coach K’s legacy

By John Jastremski
MLB: MAR 16 Yankees Workout Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(01:12) —METS: Following the news that Jacob deGrom is sidelined indefinitely, what do the Mets need to do to win the NL East?
(06:15) — YANKEES: The Yankees will need Severino and Torres to standout in the AL East, but will it be enough?
(10:53) — FINAL FOUR: JJ recaps the thrilling UNC-Duke matchup and previews the national championship.
(14:52) — CALLS: Callers talk X factors for Yankees and Mets.
(33:34) — JOHN FLAHERTY: YES Network’s John Flaherty joins the show the talk Gary Sanchez, Josh Donaldson, and the biggest X factors for the Yankees.
(53:16) — TIM O’TOOLE: Friend of the show Tim O’Toole is back to discuss the Final Four, Coach K, and the national championship.
(69:12) — NEW YORK, NEW YORK TURNS 1: JJ reflects on the past year of NY, NY and celebrates the show’s first anniversary.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: John Flaherty and Tim O’Toole
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

A Less Scary Brooklyn, All-NBA Arguments, Unexpected Trade Guys, and Tiger’s Return With Ryen Russillo and Joe House

Plus, discussing basketball’s tight MVP race and who will be most valuable in the playoffs

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and 1 more

Cody Rhodes Sits Down With David Shoemaker After His Surprise Return at ‘WrestleMania’

Rhodes joins to discuss being back in WWE

By David Shoemaker

Most College Basketball Careers End With a Loss. But Nobody’s Has Ended Like Coach K’s.

Duke-UNC was a Final Four matchup for the ages. And in the end, a rookie coach trumped a legend—and Coach K went out at the hands of his underdog rivals.

By Rodger Sherman

NCAA Munch Madness: Cal State Fullerton vs. Richmond

There’s only one spot left in the Final Fork and two great food cities are squaring off to claim it

By Joe House and Craig Horlbeck

The Official ‘WrestleMania’ Day 2 Picks Show

Dave welcomes all members of ‘The Ringer Wrestling Show’ crew to break down every matchup for ‘WrestleMania’ Sunday

By David Shoemaker

The Mental State of the Modern Superstar With Logan Murdock

Seerat and Logan Murdock analyze how NBA superstars like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry navigate criticism and media accessibility

By Seerat Sohi and Logan Murdock