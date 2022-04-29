Second-Round Playoffs Preview



Chris and Seerat start the pod by reacting to the Sixers’ close-out win versus the Raptors. They then look forward to their next matchup against the Miami Heat and ponder whether Philadelphia needs to be an underdog in order to succeed in the tournament (4:38). Next, they pivot to the Suns’ impressive victory over the Pelicans and discuss New Orleans’ bright future, Mikal Bridges’s contributions to Phoenix’s success, and the Suns’ upcoming series against the Dallas Mavericks (22:52). Finally they make their predictions for Celtics-Bucks and speculate on who will come out of the emotional Wolves-Grizzlies Round 1 series this weekend (38:22).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Producer: Chris Sutton

