Second-Round Playoffs Preview

Chris and Seerat discuss Sixers-Heat, Suns-Mavericks, and Celtics-Bucks, then speculate on who will come out of the Wolves-Grizzlies Round 1 series

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Six Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images


Chris and Seerat start the pod by reacting to the Sixers’ close-out win versus the Raptors. They then look forward to their next matchup against the Miami Heat and ponder whether Philadelphia needs to be an underdog in order to succeed in the tournament (4:38). Next, they pivot to the Suns’ impressive victory over the Pelicans and discuss New Orleans’ bright future, Mikal Bridges’s contributions to Phoenix’s success, and the Suns’ upcoming series against the Dallas Mavericks (22:52). Finally they make their predictions for Celtics-Bucks and speculate on who will come out of the emotional Wolves-Grizzlies Round 1 series this weekend (38:22).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

