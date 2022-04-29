Europa and Conference League First Legs, Plus Klopp Extends His Contract



The first legs of the Europa League and Conference League semifinals took place on Thursday, so Musa and Ryan are back to do a roundup of them all: wins for Eintracht Frankfurt over West Ham (2:00), RB Leipzig against Rangers (13:18), and Feyenoord over Marseille in a fiery De Kuip (18:16), while Leicester and Roma ended all square (24:14). There’s also chat about a couple of other games (29:46), plus the news that Jûrgen Klopp has extended his Liverpool contract, which will keep him at the club until 2026 (34:15).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

