Europa and Conference League First Legs, Plus Klopp Extends His Contract

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
West Ham United v Eintracht Frankfurt: Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images


The first legs of the Europa League and Conference League semifinals took place on Thursday, so Musa and Ryan are back to do a roundup of them all: wins for Eintracht Frankfurt over West Ham (2:00), RB Leipzig against Rangers (13:18), and Feyenoord over Marseille in a fiery De Kuip (18:16), while Leicester and Roma ended all square (24:14). There’s also chat about a couple of other games (29:46), plus the news that Jûrgen Klopp has extended his Liverpool contract, which will keep him at the club until 2026 (34:15).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

