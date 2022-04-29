‘Nightmare Alley’ and Our Favorite Films Noir, With Patton Oswalt!



Of all the movies we saw in 2021, the one we keep returning to is Guillermo del Toro’s modern noir about a mysterious carnival worker. To dig deep into the movie and how its themes connect to our time, Sean is joined by comedian, actor, and certified movie freak Patton Oswalt. Patton shares his deep knowledge of film noir, his favorites in the genre, and where Nightmare Alley fits in its history.

Host: Sean Fennessey

Guest: Patton Oswalt

Producer: Bobby Wagner

