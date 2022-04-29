The Coastal Grandma Aesthetic, 24 Hours of Harry Styles News, and ‘Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion’ 25 Years Later

Coastal-grandma-core is the latest aesthetic taking over TikTok and it features a lot of linen shirts and Nancy Meyers movies (1:00). Harry Styles did a photo shoot for Better Homes and Gardens as promo for his forthcoming album, Harry’s House (13:21). This week’s Cringe Mode is Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion in honor of its 25th anniversary (23:45), and would you risk falling into an outhouse toilet if you dropped your phone inside (47:57)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher