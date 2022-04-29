 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Coastal Grandma Aesthetic, 24 Hours of Harry Styles News, and ‘Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion’ 25 Years Later

The crew discusses Harry’s Better Homes and Gardens profile

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles


Coastal-grandma-core is the latest aesthetic taking over TikTok and it features a lot of linen shirts and Nancy Meyers movies (1:00). Harry Styles did a photo shoot for Better Homes and Gardens as promo for his forthcoming album, Harry’s House (13:21). This week’s Cringe Mode is Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion in honor of its 25th anniversary (23:45), and would you risk falling into an outhouse toilet if you dropped your phone inside (47:57)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

