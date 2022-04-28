 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks and Warriors Moving On, Doc Close to Blowing It Again, and Which Teams Left Will Advance

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss Nate McMillan being on the hot seat in Atlanta after the Hawks’ disappointing season

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


With the Bucks and Warriors moving on to the second round, Verno and KOC recap the first-round series for both teams. They preview the Bucks’ matchup with the Celtics (02:00) before taking a look back at the Bulls’ season and debating what their next moves are (14:13). Are we overrating the Warriors’ new Death Lineup (22:10)? With the Raptors winning two straight, is Doc Rivers on the verge of blowing another playoff series (32:35)? Nate McMillan is on the hot seat in Atlanta after the Hawks’ disappointing season (42:54). They next debate which of the teams left in the West will advance and which series will go to a full seven games (52:50).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

