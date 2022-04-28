Why Would You Change This Champions League?!

Musa and Ryan discuss this week’s men’s Champions League semifinal first legs, which were very different but equally engrossing. They begin at the Etihad with one of the all-time great semifinal games between Manchester City and Real Madrid (06:47), which saw Pep Guardiola’s team take a narrow 4-3 lead as they head to Madrid. They then go to Anfield, where Liverpool broke down a stubborn and well-organized Villarreal team to lead the tie 2-0 at the halfway stage (31:47). There’s love for some of the amazing midfielders on show this week, plus a quick mention of some Serie A title-race drama.
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
