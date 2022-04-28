 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why Would You Change This Champions League?!

Plus, there’s love for some of the amazing midfielders on show this week and a quick mention of some Serie A title-race drama

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan discuss this week’s men’s Champions League semifinal first legs, which were very different but equally engrossing. They begin at the Etihad with one of the all-time great semifinal games between Manchester City and Real Madrid (06:47), which saw Pep Guardiola’s team take a narrow 4-3 lead as they head to Madrid. They then go to Anfield, where Liverpool broke down a stubborn and well-organized Villarreal team to lead the tie 2-0 at the halfway stage (31:47). There’s love for some of the amazing midfielders on show this week, plus a quick mention of some Serie A title-race drama.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

The Jazz Can’t Run This Back

Utah appears headed for another early playoff exit. It’s time for the franchise to admit its shortcomings and consider trading Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, or even both.

By Zach Kram

The NFL Draft Entrance Survey

The first-round sleepers and the perfect team-player pairings to look out for this weekend

By The Ringer Staff

Diving Into the One Direction Boys’ Solo Careers, Starting With ‘Harry Styles’

Nora and Nathan talk about the heavy 1970s and ‘80s influences on this album, his relationship with people like Stevie Nicks and how that is shaping him as an artist, and how the album having only 10 songs affects it

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Recapping the Premiere Episode of ‘We Own This City’

The guys discuss how the show feels like ‘The Wire,’ the absence of humor, and Jon Bernthal’s performance

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

The Warriors and Bucks Move on, Plus Round 1 Reevaluations

Justin, Rob, and Wos also discuss impressive young guys and the title race

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Humanizing Big Subjects With Tyler Merritt

Tyler also talks about his personal preference in a pastor and the art of writing humor naturally

By Bakari Sellers