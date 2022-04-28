Diving Into the One Direction Boys’ Solo Careers, Starting With ‘Harry Styles’



After making Made in the A.M., One Direction announced they were going on indefinite hiatus, which means it’s time to dive into the boys’ solo careers. First up is Harry Styles and his eponymous first album. Nora and Nathan talk about the heavy 1970s and ‘80s influences on this album, his relationship with people like Stevie Nicks and how that is shaping him as an artist, and how the album having only 10 songs affects it.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher