So Much for Those Nets, Raptors Not Done Yet, and the Real Mavs Are Starting to Show Up

Verno and KOC discuss the Celtics’ surprising first-round sweep of the Nets and explain why Boston winning is ultimately good for the league (01:30). They debate whether Kyrie Irving is the right fit for Kevin Durant to win a title (09:44). The Raptors have clawed themselves back into their series against the 76ers, and the guys debate whether they can turn it all around and beat the Sixers (29:34). KOC was at the Jazz-Mavs game and shares his experience being inside American Airlines Center (40:50). Is it time for the Suns to focus all their defense on stopping Brandon Ingram (50:09)? They last go through the night’s slate of playoff action (54:08).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts