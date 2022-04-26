 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

So Much for Those Nets, Raptors Not Done Yet, and the Real Mavs Are Starting to Show Up

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss whether it’s time for the Suns to focus all their defensive attention on stopping Brandon Ingram

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the Celtics’ surprising first-round sweep of the Nets and explain why Boston winning is ultimately good for the league (01:30). They debate whether Kyrie Irving is the right fit for Kevin Durant to win a title (09:44). The Raptors have clawed themselves back into their series against the 76ers, and the guys debate whether they can turn it all around and beat the Sixers (29:34). KOC was at the Jazz-Mavs game and shares his experience being inside American Airlines Center (40:50). Is it time for the Suns to focus all their defense on stopping Brandon Ingram (50:09)? They last go through the night’s slate of playoff action (54:08).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

