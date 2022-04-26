 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyrie, Simmons, and Bad Business Partners in the NBA, Plus the Pelicans’ Turnaround and Zion Optimism With Antonio Daniels

Russillo shares his thoughts on the philosophy that the NBA is “a business,” and where “business partners” like Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving fit into all of it

By Ryen Russillo
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Four Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the philosophy that the NBA is “a business,” and where “business partners” like Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving fit into all of it (0:30). Then Ryen talks with NBA champion and color analyst for the New Orleans Pelicans Antonio Daniels about the Suns-Pelicans series being tied 2-2, how coach Willie Green galvanized the team, Brandon Ingram’s development, Zion Williamson’s future in New Orleans, stories from Antonio’s 13 seasons in the NBA, and more (11:26). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (50:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Antonio Daniels
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

