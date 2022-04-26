KD Gets Beaten Up, Jayson Tatum Snatches the Torch, and the West Is Wide Open

Raja and Logan start the pod by reacting to the Nets getting swept by the Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They discuss Boston’s stifling defense against Kevin Durant and debate whether or not Brooklyn can make some noise next season with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. Next, they talk about Jayson Tatum’s stellar performance throughout the series and speculate and if he can carry his team all the way to a championship (23:10). After the break they analyze and make their predictions for other first-round playoff matchups (51:20), give the Pelicans their flowers, and Jomi joins the crew to close out the pod with his segment, Watch the Pack (57:38).
Hosts: Raja Bell and Logan Murdock
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
