 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Merseyside Derby, Arsenal vs. Man Utd, Ten Hag, and Betis Win the Copa del Rey

Plus, more Premier League talking points and a wrap-up of the Barclays FAWSL

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga to chat about the Merseyside Derby, where Liverpool beat Everton to maintain pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table (01:01). They also discuss Arsenal’s win over Manchester United and some other Premier League talking points (23:23), before wrapping up the Barclays FAWSL (45:01) and giving out some flowers for Real Betis’s Copa del Rey victory.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes Turn Back the Clock and Show Everyone How It’s Done

Also: Riddle–Jey Uso and Biff Busick–Kevin Ku in your top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

When Will We See Another MLB Player Join the 3,000-Hit Club?

Saturday afternoon, Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd MLB player to reach 3,000 career hits. But now that he’s done it, it could be a long time before anyone else reaches that milestone.

By Zach Kram

‘The Northman’ Exit Survey

We will watch Robert Eggers’s new movie. We will ask questions about it. We will discuss Björk, knattleikr, and the two naked men fighting at the gates of Hell.

By The Ringer Staff

A Different Kind of Rivalry Defines the Premier League Title Race

With just five games to go, Manchester City and Liverpool are once again trading blows as the best teams in England

By Micah Peters

Ben Foster’s Dream Team

This week, Fozzy and Tom sit down to discuss Fozzy’s Premier League all-time 11 from players he has played with over the years

By Ben Foster and Tom Ochoa

Charles Booker and the Fight to Represent Kentucky

Booker joins Bakari to discuss the protection of democracy and running against Rand Paul for a U.S. Senate seat

By Bakari Sellers