The Merseyside Derby, Arsenal vs. Man Utd, Ten Hag, and Betis Win the Copa del Rey

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga to chat about the Merseyside Derby, where Liverpool beat Everton to maintain pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table (01:01). They also discuss Arsenal’s win over Manchester United and some other Premier League talking points (23:23), before wrapping up the Barclays FAWSL (45:01) and giving out some flowers for Real Betis’s Copa del Rey victory.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
