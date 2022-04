This week, Fozzy and Tom sit down and discuss Fozzy’s Premier League all-time 11 from players he has played with over the years! There are, however, a couple of caveats ...

A max of three players per team are from England, all players are considered as in their prime, we’re not looking at the tactical layout of the team, and we’re going for the old school 4-4-2 formation!

Enjoy some never-before-told stories as Ben gives us insight into what it takes to make his dream team!!!

Subscribe: Spotify