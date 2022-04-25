One Direction’s ‘Made in the A.M’



They’re down one member, but they’re still rocking. Nora and Nathan talk about One Direction’s bittersweet final album as a band. They discuss “Drag Me Down,” the defiant lead single they released (1:00), their sophistication as songwriters showing through in songs like “Olivia” and “Hey Angel” (17:40), and how this album telegraphs what comes next for the members of One Direction (44:13).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

