 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

One Direction’s ‘Made in the A.M’

Nora and Nathan talk about One Direction’s bittersweet final album as a band

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Liam Payne Performs At Private High School Concert Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


They’re down one member, but they’re still rocking. Nora and Nathan talk about One Direction’s bittersweet final album as a band. They discuss “Drag Me Down,” the defiant lead single they released (1:00), their sophistication as songwriters showing through in songs like “Olivia” and “Hey Angel” (17:40), and how this album telegraphs what comes next for the members of One Direction (44:13).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Music

The Latest

‘Selling Sunset’ Episodes 6-10 Breakdown

Julie and Callie react to the lackluster finale and hand out their season superlatives

By Juliet Litman

Shoestring Fries, Sous Vide Thoughts, and Food Gifts for Your Boss

Plus, the beauty of a properly poured Guinness, wedding registry advice, and discussing booze that comes in a pleather case

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Nic, Only Slightly Un-Caged

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ wields its Nicolas Cage meta-narrative cleverly, but in the end, it’s too conventional to effectively mock convention

By Adam Nayman

Some Things Never Change in ‘Barry’

Whether it’s hitmen, actors, or hitmen trying to be actors, characters on ‘Barry’ are constantly putting up a wall of artifice at the expense of personal growth

By Miles Surrey

‘Barry’ Season 3, Episode 1 Recap With Bill Hader

Sean and Bill discuss the events of the episode and how Bill’s writing process evolved after Season 2

By Sean Fennessey

The Bulls Are Showing Who They Are and Grayson Allen’s Comfort Zone

Jason breaks down the issues that have plagued the Bulls since the All-Star break

By Jason Goff