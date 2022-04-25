 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Bulls Are Showing Who They Are and Grayson Allen’s Comfort Zone

Jason breaks down the issues that have plagued the Bulls since the All-Star break

By Jason Goff
Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before Jason details what happened to the Bulls, he briefly lets out all of his White Sox frustration (02:28). The Bucks beat the Bulls yet again, 119-95, to take a commanding 3-1 series lead as Jason breaks down the team’s issues that have continued to plague them since the All-Star break (10:00). Stadium and Bally Sports host Camron Smith joins the show to discuss the Bulls’ season as a whole, why team culture is more important than people think, and Grayson Allen’s back-to-back career games at the UC (31:58).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Camron Smith
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez

