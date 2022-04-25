The Bulls Are Showing Who They Are and Grayson Allen’s Comfort Zone

Before Jason details what happened to the Bulls, he briefly lets out all of his White Sox frustration (02:28). The Bucks beat the Bulls yet again, 119-95, to take a commanding 3-1 series lead as Jason breaks down the team’s issues that have continued to plague them since the All-Star break (10:00). Stadium and Bally Sports host Camron Smith joins the show to discuss the Bulls’ season as a whole, why team culture is more important than people think, and Grayson Allen’s back-to-back career games at the UC (31:58).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Camron Smith
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify