Reactions From the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix



Kevin Clark is joined by Elizabeth Blackstock and Alex Kirshner to break down what we saw at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. They begin with naming their winners, such as Redbull and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, and then transition to their losers. Later they discuss how the results of this race will impact the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, and what to look for as the gap between Redbull and Ferrari tightens.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guests: Elizabeth Blackstock and Alex Kirshner

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

