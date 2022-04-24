The Bulls Get Embarrassed in Game 3, and What They Need to Do to Respond

The NBA playoffs return to Chicago after five years, but the Bulls get embarrassed and lose by 30 points as the Bucks take a 2-1 series lead. Jason goes over what went wrong and what needs to change for the Bulls to stand any chance in Game 4 (02:21). After Patrick Williams’s lackluster performance, is he beginning to show the player he really is? Jason explains why he needs to begin to step up or risk becoming the next Bulls bust (17:59).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez
