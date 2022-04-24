Game 3 Reactions With Rob Mahoney



Seerat is joined by the Ringer’s own Rob Mahoney to discuss some of the exciting first-round NBA playoff action, starting with Grizzlies-Timberwolves and whether Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. can recover from their devastating Game 3 collapse to turn the series around. Next they analyze the state of Warriors-Nuggets and ponder whether Jordan Poole’s current play with Steph Curry coming off the bench makes Golden State the new playoff favorite (23:36). Finally, they debate the Utah Jazz’s lackluster defensive performance against the Mavs’ offensive surge and talk about the futures of those teams and players in these playoffs and beyond (41:16).

Host: Seerat Sohi

Guest: Rob Mahoney

Producer: Chris Sutton

