Celebrities at Coachella and Rihanna Rumors

Kim Kardashian is claiming that she never wore underwear until she invented Skims (1:00). Timothée Chalamet was spotted making out with a model at Coachella and people just cannot stop making up rumors about Rihanna (9:54). This week’s Cringe Mode is My Big Fat Greek Wedding in honor of it’s 20th anniversary (20:25). And the guy who played Tarzan in Magic Mike is actually a famous wrestler (41:40)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
