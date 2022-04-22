 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Celebrities at Coachella and Rihanna Rumors

Plus, revisiting ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ 20 Years Later

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna


Kim Kardashian is claiming that she never wore underwear until she invented Skims (1:00). Timothée Chalamet was spotted making out with a model at Coachella and people just cannot stop making up rumors about Rihanna (9:54). This week’s Cringe Mode is My Big Fat Greek Wedding in honor of it’s 20th anniversary (20:25). And the guy who played Tarzan in Magic Mike is actually a famous wrestler (41:40)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Tea Time

The Latest

A StruggleFest for Towns and Mitchell, an NFL Skill Position Draft, and a Netflix Crisis

Wosny Lambre, Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Matthew Belloni join Bill to discuss last night’s NBA games, the best offensive players in the NFL, and whether Netflix is losing ground in the Streaming Wars

By Bill Simmons, Wosny Lambre, and 3 more

New Orleans Has Something to Believe In, With or Without Zion

Even with their best player sidelined, a spunky Pelicans team is giving the top-seeded Suns all they can handle and providing hope for the future

By Logan Murdock

‘The Northman’ Cuts Its Own Heart Out

The brutality and painstaking nature of Robert Eggers’s third film is admirable and entertaining, but there’s still a sense of the director playing it a little safe

By Adam Nayman

How Significant Are Red Bull’s Reliability Issues—and Can Max Verstappen Overcome Them?

F1’s reigning champ has been knocked out of two races so far due to mechanical issues and is already 46 points behind Charles Leclerc in the driver standings. Just how unprecedented are these problems? And does Red Bull have enough time to return to the top?

By Michael Baumann

“Reinvest in Your Hood”: Breaking Down Episode 6 of ‘Atlanta’

Paper Boi decides to become an activist, Darius experiences gentrification firsthand, and at last … Van returns

By Aric Jenkins

Aya Cash and Liz Hannah on the Making of ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ and the Season 2 Premiere of ‘Russian Doll’

Plus, Andy discusses the ‘Severance’ finale

By Andy Greenwald