Mets Stay Hot and Yankees Fail to Hit and Sweep. Plus, Big Wos on Nets-Celtics.

JJ discusses the latest in New York baseball

By John Jastremski and Wosny Lambre
San Francisco Giants v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(01:19) — YANKEES: The Bombers’ bats once again go quiet. What can the Yanks do to get out of their offensive slump?
(06:51) — METS: The Mets collect their 10th win of the season behind the pitching of Carlos Carrasco and the bats of Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar.
(10:23) — NETS: Down 0-2, what will Brooklyn have to do to even out this series heading back to Boston?
(16:07) — BIG WOS: The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre, an NYC native, joins the show to discuss how the Nets can climb out of their hole, the Celtics defense, the Mets, and the Jets.
(45:45) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Nets.
(58:40) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Wosny Lambre
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

