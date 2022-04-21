Mets Stay Hot and Yankees Fail to Hit and Sweep. Plus, Big Wos on Nets-Celtics.



(01:19) — YANKEES: The Bombers’ bats once again go quiet. What can the Yanks do to get out of their offensive slump?

(06:51) — METS: The Mets collect their 10th win of the season behind the pitching of Carlos Carrasco and the bats of Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar.

(10:23) — NETS: Down 0-2, what will Brooklyn have to do to even out this series heading back to Boston?

(16:07) — BIG WOS: The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre, an NYC native, joins the show to discuss how the Nets can climb out of their hole, the Celtics defense, the Mets, and the Jets.

(45:45) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Nets.

(58:40) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Wosny Lambre

Producer: Stefan Anderson

