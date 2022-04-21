 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Recapping a Wildly Entertaining Night of Playoff Basketball

Plus, KOC and Verno debate what the Suns can do now that Devin Booker is out with an injury before previewing Thursday night’s playoff action

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Two Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show by recapping the Celtics-Nets game as they talk about the C’s defense against Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Ben Simmons’s impact if he does indeed return for this series (02:52). They next go through the Raptors-76ers game and discuss Joel Embiid’s game-winner, Doc Rivers’s effect on the team, and Fred VanVleet’s inconsistent play (29:32). With Khris Middleton out, the Bulls took Game 2 against Milwaukee and now have a chance to turn the momentum with the series going back to Chicago (43:48). They also debate what the Suns can do now that Devin Booker is out with an injury before previewing Thursday night’s playoff action (53:30).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

