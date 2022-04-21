 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Those Wrestling Girls on AEW vs. NJPW Forbidden Door. Plus, Will the Rock Be Too Old for ‘WrestleMania 39’?

Plus, the crew weighs in on Rhea Ripley turning on Liv Morgan, how good Sasha and Naomi are as a tag team, and which AEW stars would benefit most from jumping ship to WWE

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide


This week, Dave and Kaz are joined by Those Wrestling Girls, Queen PR and Krista B. They open the show with Adam Cole and Tony Khan’s announcement of AEW vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling Forbidden Door (03:50). Plus they share which AEW stars would benefit most from jumping ship to WWE (13:54). Will the Rock be too old to return to WWE to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 (33:46)? They all weigh in on Rhea Ripley turning on Liv Morgan, how good Sasha and Naomi are as a tag team, plus one of the most entertaining weddings (46:52).

Host: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Queen PR and Krista B
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

