Hall of Fame, Plus Wednesday’s Premier League Games

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to talk about being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside Vincent Kompany, Paul Scholes, Didier Drogba, Sergio Agüero, and Peter Schmeichel. They talk about what it means, how the early days at Crystal Palace shaped his career, and the importance of Steve Coppell (00:56). Then, Ryan Hunn joins Ian to chat about Arsenal’s 4-2 win away at Chelsea (24:15), Manchester City returning to the top of the table (43:15), and the other Premier League games from Wednesday night.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Musa Okwonga, Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
