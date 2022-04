It’s One Direction’s final album as a band of five, and arguably their best. Nora and Nathan talk about some of the big stadium songs on this album, including “Steal My Girl” and “Stockholm Syndrome” (1:00), the marked improvement in their singing voices from when they first started (55:07), and how the boys and the fans handled Zayn leaving the band (1:12:10).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

