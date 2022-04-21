 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Celtics and Sixers Win Again, and the Bulls Even Up the Series

The guys also look at the impact of Khris Middleton’s injury in the short term for the Bucks and how it affects their title aspirations

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets


Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the Celtics’ comeback victory over the Nets at home to take a 2-0 series lead (2:57). Then, they discuss the Sixers taking a commanding 3-0 series lead thanks to Joel Embiid’s game-winner in overtime (21:54). Lastly, they wrap up with the Bulls beating the Bucks on the road and tying up the series 1-1 (37:29). They also look at the impact of Khris Middleton’s injury in the short term for the Bucks and how it affects their title aspirations.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

