Celtics and Sixers Win Again, and the Bulls Even Up the Series

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the Celtics’ comeback victory over the Nets at home to take a 2-0 series lead (2:57). Then, they discuss the Sixers taking a commanding 3-0 series lead thanks to Joel Embiid’s game-winner in overtime (21:54). Lastly, they wrap up with the Bulls beating the Bucks on the road and tying up the series 1-1 (37:29). They also look at the impact of Khris Middleton’s injury in the short term for the Bucks and how it affects their title aspirations.
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
