Bulls Take Game 2, Alex Caruso the Difference Maker, and Playoff Basketball in Chicago Once Again

The Full Go returns as the Bulls withstand the Bucks’ comeback and take Game 2, 114-110. Jason recaps the Bulls’ victory before examining DeMar DeRozan’s 41-point performance and Alex Caruso’s elite defense against the Bucks’ best players down the stretch (03:53). The tide might turn in the Bulls favor if Khris Middleton’s injury is serious (19:56). After constantly criticizing Nikola Vucevic, Jason gives high praise for his play in Game 2 (23:32). After five years, Chicago will host a playoff game again at the United Center (36:45).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez
