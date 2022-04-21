 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bulls Take Game 2, Alex Caruso the Difference Maker, and Playoff Basketball in Chicago Once Again

Plus, after constantly criticizing Nikola Vucevic, Jason gives high praise for his play in Game 2

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as the Bulls withstand the Bucks’ comeback and take Game 2, 114-110. Jason recaps the Bulls’ victory before examining DeMar DeRozan’s 41-point performance and Alex Caruso’s elite defense against the Bucks’ best players down the stretch (03:53). The tide might turn in the Bulls favor if Khris Middleton’s injury is serious (19:56). After constantly criticizing Nikola Vucevic, Jason gives high praise for his play in Game 2 (23:32). After five years, Chicago will host a playoff game again at the United Center (36:45).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Our Favorite NFL Draft Bets and Deebo Samuel’s Trade Market

The guys discuss what could be next for the 49ers star

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

Celtics and Sixers Win Again, and the Bulls Even Up the Series

The guys also look at the impact of Khris Middleton’s injury in the short term for the Bucks and how it affects their title aspirations

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Jordan Poole Has Unlocked the Warriors

Steph, Klay, and Draymond are still the heart of Golden State, but the unofficial third Splash Brother has added a new dimension to the Warriors, including the 2022 version of their Death Lineup

By Kevin O'Connor

What’s Wrong With Gerrit Cole? Plus: The Mets Are Hot and Other April MLB Takeaways

Plus, Ryan and CC discuss Kyrie’s ongoing feud with Boston and the rest of the NBA playoffs

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Nets go cold in the fourth and lose Game 2

JJ reacts to the Nets’ collapse and discusses the importance of Game 3 at Barclays Center

By John Jastremski

‘Survivor,’ Season 42 Episode 7 With Steven Ruiz

Riley, Juliet, and Steven discuss Drea’s advantage and where everyone stands after the merge

By Riley McAtee, Juliet Litman, and 1 more