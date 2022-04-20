The Pelicans Upset, the Grizzlies Bounce Back, and Butler Dominates With Rohan Nadkarni



Hey, it’s Kevin, thanks for listening to The Void. Today’s guest is Rohan Nadkarni, an NBA writer for Sports Illustrated. He joins the show to recap Tuesday’s slate of playoff games and discuss his latest article, which details Deandre Ayton’s growth since last season’s Finals loss. Here are today’s time stamps:

(02:03) - The Pelicans’ chances vs. the Suns without Devin Booker

(09:31) - Deandre Ayton’s role if Booker is out

(17:39) - On Grizzlies-Timberwolves

(24:20) - Do the Mavs have enough to keep up with the Warriors’ three-guard lineup?

(29:43) - On Heat-Hawks

(34:29) - Any concerns with the Heat’s offense?

(42:51) - What do the Hawks need moving forward?

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Rohan Nadkarni

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts