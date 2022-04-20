 clock menu more-arrow no yes

You Want a War?

David Shoemaker speaks with Glenn Jacobs, who played the role of fake Diesel before he became Kane, and attorney Michael Dockins, who gives the legal breakdown of the behind-the-scenes battle at the heart of the Monday Night Wars

By David Shoemaker
WWE


When Scott Hall and Kevin Nash joined WCW as the Outsiders, Vince McMahon decided on a different approach with “replacements.” David Shoemaker speaks with Glenn Jacobs who, before he became Kane, played the role of fake Diesel, and attorney Michael Dockins, who gives the legal breakdown of the behind-the_scenes battle at the heart of the Monday Night Wars.

Host: David Shoemaker
Guests: Glenn Jacobs and Michael Dockins
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Troy Farkas, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville

