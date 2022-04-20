 clock menu more-arrow no yes

'Shine Bright' Celebration

The ‘Black Girl Songbook’ community celebrates the release of host Danyel Smith’s new book, ‘Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.’ Jemele Hill, Danyel’s husband, and the podcast production team make cameos.

By Danyel Smith
This week, the Black Girl Songbook community celebrates the release of host Danyel Smith’s new book, Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop! She is joined by colleague, longtime friend, and host of Jemele Hill Is Unbothered Jemele Hill for a deeply emotional conversation about the creative process of book writing. Also, Danyel is joined by her husband, Elliott Wilson, fellow music creative, host of Rap Radar Podcast, and chief content officer of Tidal, who talks about having a front-row seat to the making of Shine Bright and Danyel’s growth throughout the process. Plus, the Black Girl Songbook production team joins the show to weigh in on the momentous occasion.

Host: Danyel Smith
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

