'Shine Bright' Celebration



This week, the Black Girl Songbook community celebrates the release of host Danyel Smith’s new book, Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop! She is joined by colleague, longtime friend, and host of Jemele Hill Is Unbothered Jemele Hill for a deeply emotional conversation about the creative process of book writing. Also, Danyel is joined by her husband, Elliott Wilson, fellow music creative, host of Rap Radar Podcast, and chief content officer of Tidal, who talks about having a front-row seat to the making of Shine Bright and Danyel’s growth throughout the process. Plus, the Black Girl Songbook production team joins the show to weigh in on the momentous occasion.

Host: Danyel Smith

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Guest Booking: Allyson Turner

Story Consultant: Taj Rani

Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter

Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

