Kevin Harlan on the NBA Playoffs, His First Job, Grading His Work, and the Superglue Protest

Plus, Kevin talks about the opportunities that calling an NBA game provides compared to calling other sports and the importance of watching your own film

By Bryan Curtis
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images


Bryan is joined by sports announcer Kevin Harlan to discuss his journey working in the sports media industry. They touch on Kevin’s first job out of college for the Kansas City Kings, discuss the opportunities that calling an NBA game provides compared to calling other sports, talk about the importance of watching your own film, and weigh in on the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Kevin Harlan
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

