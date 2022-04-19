 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Liverpool vs. Manchester United, More Semifinals, and Controversy for Piqué

Plus, recapping the Women’s FA Cup semifinals and reacting to Inter’s win over Milan

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images


There’s a bit of a swap in the Ringer FC schedule, so Musa and Ryan return sooner than planned to talk about Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield to go to the top of the Premier League, for now at least (01:07). They touch on a couple of other matches from Tuesday night (20:54) including Inter’s win over Milan to go through to the Coppa Italia final and Freiburg making it to the first German Cup final in their history. There’s also a recap of the Women’s FA Cup semifinals (26:34), some Monday night results, and the big story in Spain about the controversy around Gerard Piqué and the Spanish Football Federation’s business dealings with the Spanish Super Cup (47:05).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

