 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Emergence of Jordan Poole, Same Old Tune for the Jazz, and Previewing Tonight’s Matchups

Also, Verno and KOC discuss whether the Mavs can win the series against the Jazz without Luka Doncic before recapping the 76ers’ dominant win over the Raptors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Two Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show recapping the Warriors-Nuggets game from last night, and one thing is certain: The Warriors are back (01:55). They discuss Jordan Poole’s growth and development (11:00). With Luka Doncic still out, the guys debate whether the Mavs can win the series against the Jazz without him (21:58) before talking about Rudy Gobert’s overall value. Also, they briefly recap the 76ers’ dominant win over the Raptors (39:51). Plus, they preview tonight’s slate of playoff action before looking ahead to the rest of the week’s schedule (47:00).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

First-Round Lines, NBA Draft, and Finals MVP Odds

JJ, House, and Bill talk DPOY odds and whether they cashed in on Marcus Smart before breaking down the first-round series, including Wolves–Grizzles and Nets-Celtics

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Thunder Rosa and Eric Bischoff Join the Show

Plus Evan, Jack, Flobo, and Brian discuss whether or not Cody Rhodes is a bigger star in WWE or AEW

By Evan Mack

How Scary Are the New-Look Warriors With Anthony Slater, Plus G League to the Lakers With Mac McClung

Plus, Ryen opens with a new edition of NBA Playoff Story Rankings

By Ryen Russillo

What Is Cinema’s Greatest Meet-cute?

Dave, Joanna, and Neil share their takes on Hollywood’s best love stories—and you get to decide who’s right!

By Joanna Robinson, Neil Miller, and 1 more

The Warriors Cut the Nuggets Down to Size Again in Game 2

Plus, do the Nets have enough gas in the tank to get through the Celtics?

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Cruel, Unusual Punishment, and Jesus at 30,000 Feet

Van and Rachel unpack Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella sneak peek. Plus, acoustic gospel hijacks a flight and Kyrie Irving flips off Celtics fans.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay