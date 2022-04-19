The Emergence of Jordan Poole, Same Old Tune for the Jazz, and Previewing Tonight’s Matchups

Verno and KOC begin the show recapping the Warriors-Nuggets game from last night, and one thing is certain: The Warriors are back (01:55). They discuss Jordan Poole’s growth and development (11:00). With Luka Doncic still out, the guys debate whether the Mavs can win the series against the Jazz without him (21:58) before talking about Rudy Gobert’s overall value. Also, they briefly recap the 76ers’ dominant win over the Raptors (39:51). Plus, they preview tonight’s slate of playoff action before looking ahead to the rest of the week’s schedule (47:00).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
