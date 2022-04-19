 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Charlotte’s Plan, the Ronda Rousey Dilemma, and Dip’s Passover/Coachella Review

Plus, answering mailbag questions and discussing a potential Ric Flair comeback

By Peter Rosenberg
In the first Tuesday edition of Cheap Heat, Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip talk about a video of Ric Flair and if it could lead to a potential comeback for the pro wrestling legend. Plus, the guys air their grievances on Ronda Rousey’s struggles with WWE and a current lull for AEW before answering some mailbag questions. Oh, and the guys break down Passover and Dip’s weekend at Coachella.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas

