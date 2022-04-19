How Scary Are the New-Look Warriors With Anthony Slater, Plus G League to the Lakers With Mac McClung

Ryen opens with a new edition of NBA Playoff Story Rankings, including whether he might be all the way back in on the Warriors, disappointing Jokic criticism, the mess that was the Jazz in Game 2, and more (0:43). Next, he chats with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater about the emergence of Jordan Poole and the Warriors’ new death lineup (17:13). Then, G League and Lakers guard Mac McClung stops by to talk about his journey to the NBA and being one of the first Instagram dunkers (41:08). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:53).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Anthony Slater and Mac McClung
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS