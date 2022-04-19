 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How Scary Are the New-Look Warriors With Anthony Slater, Plus G League to the Lakers With Mac McClung

Plus, Ryen opens with a new edition of NBA Playoff Story Rankings

By Ryen Russillo
2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


Ryen opens with a new edition of NBA Playoff Story Rankings, including whether he might be all the way back in on the Warriors, disappointing Jokic criticism, the mess that was the Jazz in Game 2, and more (0:43). Next, he chats with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater about the emergence of Jordan Poole and the Warriors’ new death lineup (17:13). Then, G League and Lakers guard Mac McClung stops by to talk about his journey to the NBA and being one of the first Instagram dunkers (41:08). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:53).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Anthony Slater and Mac McClung
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

What Is Cinema’s Greatest Meet-cute?

Dave, Joanna, and Neil share their takes on Hollywood’s best love stories—and you get to decide who’s right!

By Joanna Robinson, Neil Miller, and 1 more

The Warriors Cut the Nuggets Down to Size Again in Game 2

Plus, do the Nets have enough gas in the tank to get through the Celtics?

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Cruel, Unusual Punishment, and Jesus at 30,000 Feet

Van and Rachel unpack Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella sneak peek. Plus, acoustic gospel hijacks a flight and Kyrie Irving flips off Celtics fans.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Pilaf

Dave and Chris are joined by veteran Wedgie Priya Krishna for a slow-cooked investigation of intergenerational tradition and ingenuity, as expressed through the nourishing medium of pilaf

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Better Call Saul’ Is Ready to Come Full Circle

If there’s any major takeaway from the premiere of Season 6, it’s that ‘Better Call Saul’ looks primed to answer questions about the past, present, and Cinnabon-glazed future of the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe

By Miles Surrey

The Sixers Look Like a Contender Again

Remember the enthusiasm after the James Harden trade? It’s back after Philadelphia’s steamrolling of Toronto through two games. The full-force 76ers are reminding everyone just how powerful they can be.

By Dan Devine