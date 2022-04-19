Thunder Rosa and Eric Bischoff Join the Show

All Elite Wrestling Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa joins the MackMania podcast and discusses winning the AEW Women’s Title, her Mexican Mount Rushmore, and more (33:00)! Plus Eric Bischoff joins to discuss his new podcast Strictly Business, plus a breakdown on why WWE is going away from using real names (48:39). Plus Evan, Jack, Flobo, and Brian discuss whether or not Cody Rhodes is a bigger star in WWE or AEW (93:02).
Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guests: Thunder Rosa and Eric Bischoff
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS