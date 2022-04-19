 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thunder Rosa and Eric Bischoff Join the Show

Plus Evan, Jack, Flobo, and Brian discuss whether or not Cody Rhodes is a bigger star in WWE or AEW

By Evan Mack
AEW/WWE


All Elite Wrestling Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa joins the MackMania podcast and discusses winning the AEW Women’s Title, her Mexican Mount Rushmore, and more (33:00)! Plus Eric Bischoff joins to discuss his new podcast Strictly Business, plus a breakdown on why WWE is going away from using real names (48:39). Plus Evan, Jack, Flobo, and Brian discuss whether or not Cody Rhodes is a bigger star in WWE or AEW (93:02).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guests: Thunder Rosa and Eric Bischoff
Producer: Brian H. Waters

