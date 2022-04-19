The Warriors Cut the Nuggets Down to Size Again in Game 2

Logan and Raja join at the end of night three of the NBA playoffs to discuss the genesis of third Splash Bro Jordan Poole after the Warriors again dismantled the Nuggets in Game 2 of their series. They also discuss Utah’s disappointing loss to a depleted Dallas team, the fascinating clash of youngsters in the Grizzlies-Timberwolves series, and one of the most exciting first-round games in a long while: Game 1 of the Celtics-Nets series.
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Sasha Ashall
