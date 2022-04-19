 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Warriors Cut the Nuggets Down to Size Again in Game 2

Plus, do the Nets have enough gas in the tank to get through the Celtics?

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja join at the end of night three of the NBA playoffs to discuss the genesis of third Splash Bro Jordan Poole after the Warriors again dismantled the Nuggets in Game 2 of their series. They also discuss Utah’s disappointing loss to a depleted Dallas team, the fascinating clash of youngsters in the Grizzlies-Timberwolves series, and one of the most exciting first-round games in a long while: Game 1 of the Celtics-Nets series.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

What Is Cinema’s Greatest Meet-cute?

Dave, Joanna, and Neil share their takes on Hollywood’s best love stories—and you get to decide who’s right!

By Joanna Robinson, Neil Miller, and 1 more

Cruel, Unusual Punishment, and Jesus at 30,000 Feet

Van and Rachel unpack Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella sneak peek. Plus, acoustic gospel hijacks a flight and Kyrie Irving flips off Celtics fans.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Pilaf

Dave and Chris are joined by veteran Wedgie Priya Krishna for a slow-cooked investigation of intergenerational tradition and ingenuity, as expressed through the nourishing medium of pilaf

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Better Call Saul’ Is Ready to Come Full Circle

If there’s any major takeaway from the premiere of Season 6, it’s that ‘Better Call Saul’ looks primed to answer questions about the past, present, and Cinnabon-glazed future of the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe

By Miles Surrey

The Sixers Look Like a Contender Again

Remember the enthusiasm after the James Harden trade? It’s back after Philadelphia’s steamrolling of Toronto through two games. The full-force 76ers are reminding everyone just how powerful they can be.

By Dan Devine

How Does Travis Scott Return? Plus: Justin’s Coachella Weekend 1 Review

Charles and Justin discuss the imminent return of Travis Scott and what that could mean for the ‘Astroworld’ rapper

By Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles