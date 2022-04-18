NBA Playoffs Notes, the Horror of the Replay Review, and the USFL’s “Why” Problem

Bryan and David react to the first round of the NBA playoffs and discuss the Kyrie Irving drama, buzzer-beaters and replay reviews, and the play-in tournament’s impact on the sport (7:47). Then, they break down the USFL’s return, highlight another Media Piss Test, and weigh in on the Announcer Voice (35:42). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
