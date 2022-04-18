 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Playoffs Notes, the Horror of the Replay Review, and the USFL’s “Why” Problem

Bryan and David discuss the play-in tournament and the Kyrie Irving controversy

Bryan and David react to the first round of the NBA playoffs and discuss the Kyrie Irving drama, buzzer-beaters and replay reviews, and the play-in tournament’s impact on the sport (7:47). Then, they break down the USFL’s return, highlight another Media Piss Test, and weigh in on the Announcer Voice (35:42). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

