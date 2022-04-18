 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Liverpool and Chelsea Into the FA Cup Final, Plus a Premier League and European Roundup

Musa and Ryan also discuss Burnley’s sacking of Sean Dyche

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin by rounding up a busy weekend of European football, including some key results in Spain, France, and Germany, as well as the Dutch Cup final and the Scottish Cup semifinals (01:20). Next up, it’s on to the men’s FA Cup semifinals, where Liverpool blew Manchester City away in the opening stages on Saturday to win 3-2 despite a late City resurgence (16:58). On Sunday, Chelsea did enough to see off Crystal Palace and set up a repeat of this year’s Carabao Cup Final (31:20). There’s also a brief wrap-up of the Premier League weekend, which saw more twists in the race for the top four as well as another win for Brentford and Burnley’s sacking of Sean Dyche (42:34).

Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

