Greg Bluestein and the Political State of Georgia

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s political reporter comes on to discuss how much credit is owed to Stacey Abrams for Georgia’s impact on the 2020 election, why the peach state is so critical in the 2022 election, and more

By Bakari Sellers
Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Launches First Campaign Tour Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images


Bakari Sellers is joined by political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Greg Bluestein to discuss his new book, Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power (5:07), how much credit is owed to Stacey Abrams for Georgia’s impact on the 2020 election (7:08), and why the peach state is so critical in the 2022 election (12:13).

Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Greg Bluestein
Producer: Donnie Beacham
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

