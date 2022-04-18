Greg Bluestein and the Political State of Georgia



Bakari Sellers is joined by political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Greg Bluestein to discuss his new book, Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power (5:07), how much credit is owed to Stacey Abrams for Georgia’s impact on the 2020 election (7:08), and why the peach state is so critical in the 2022 election (12:13).

Host: Bakari Sellers

Guest: Greg Bluestein

Producer: Donnie Beacham

Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

