The Bulls Blow Game 1, and There’s Just Nothing Like Playoff Basketball

Plus, Jason shines a light on one of his favorite bright young stars in the NBA today, Anthony Edwards

By Jason Goff
2022 NBA Playoffs - Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks


The Full Go returns as the Bulls fall short in Game 1 against the Bucks, 93-86. Jason explains why the Bulls should have absolutely won this game (03:33) before detailing why Giannis and the Bucks are now fully prepared for this squad going into Game 2 (16:10). As the first weekend of the NBA playoffs wraps up, Jason shares why there’s nothing like playoff basketball, and shines a light on one of his favorite bright young stars in the NBA today, Anthony Edwards (35:10).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

