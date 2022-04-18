The Bulls Blow Game 1, and There’s Just Nothing Like Playoff Basketball

The Full Go returns as the Bulls fall short in Game 1 against the Bucks, 93-86. Jason explains why the Bulls should have absolutely won this game (03:33) before detailing why Giannis and the Bucks are now fully prepared for this squad going into Game 2 (16:10). As the first weekend of the NBA playoffs wraps up, Jason shares why there’s nothing like playoff basketball, and shines a light on one of his favorite bright young stars in the NBA today, Anthony Edwards (35:10).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez
