Chris Fabricant on ‘Junk Science and the American Criminal Justice System’



Larry weighs in on the Fall of Civilizations podcast, the decline of the American empire, and the current cultural shift in our society. He’s then joined by author Chris Fabricant to discuss his new book, Junk Science and the American Criminal Justice System, and they begin by talking about the genesis of the term and how it connects to and affects the criminal justice system, particularly in the field of forensic dentistry.(18:28) They then examine different cases in which “expert” confirmation bias distorted overwhelming evidence and swayed their outcomes.(28:53) Next, Chris shares how his passions led to him becoming the director of strategic litigation for the Innocence Project and what the organization is doing to correct wrongful convictions and change some of the public misconceptions around forensic science. (41:03) They end the conversation by talking about the future of junk science and how to reform the damage it has done to the criminal justice system. (1:02:57)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Chris Fabricant

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

