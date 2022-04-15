 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trae Loves to Put on a Show, and NBA Playoff Weekend Preview. Plus: What Is Zion Doing?

Verno and KOC also blast the Hornets’ efforts on defense against the Hawks

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
In looking at the Cavs-Nets game, Verno and KOC both agree that, besides the first quarter, the Cavs looked good (02:15). They also blast the Hornets’ efforts on defense against the Hawks (12:20) before exploring the Hawks’ matchup against the Cavs (18:21). If apex Brandon Ingram shows up, the Clippers don’t stand any chance against the Pelicans (26:54). If Zion Williamson is good enough to do 360 dunks, then why isn’t he playing (36:12)? They last go through the weekend slate of playoff basketball, (42:16) and KOC breaks the news about Paul George (01:04:26).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

