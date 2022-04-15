 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yankees Dodge Chapman’s Woes, Mets Open at Home, and Ian Eagle on Nets-Celtics

Plus, another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ

By John Jastremski
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images


(00:54) — YANKEES: Following Vlad Jr.‘s big night, the bottom of the lineup and Aaron Boone help the Yankees bounce back before heading to Baltimore.

(06:35) — METS: The Mets roll into Citi Field with confidence for their home opener. How can they continue to stay hot?

(08:26) — NETS: JJ previews Nets-Celtics and makes his prediction.

(13:27) — IAN EAGLE: YES Network’s Ian Eagle graces the show to recap the Nets’ season, preview their first-round matchup, and give the latest on Ben Simmons.

(33:46) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(42:58) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ. How will he do this week?

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

