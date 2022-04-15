 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Improving the Game With Will Perdue and Kendall Gill

Plus, a Bulls-Bucks preview with Lisa Byington and a farewell to Pat Foley

By Jason Goff
Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Jason’s NBC Sports Chicago partners Will Perdue and Kendall Gill join The Full Go and talk about Pat Bev’s wild celebration, what could be improved in today’s game, and predict how many games the Bulls will win in their playoff series against the Bucks (03:06). Bucks play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington also joins to give a series preview from the Milwaukee perspective (32:00). Lastly, Jason gives his farewell to Pat Foley on the night he calls his last Blackhawks game (49:16).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Will Perdue, Kendall Gill, and Lisa Byington
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez

