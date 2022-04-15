 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The News About Shanghai’s COVID Lockdown Is Shocking. The Reality Might Be Worse.

Derek is joined by writer and tech analyst Dan Wang to discuss China’s COVID Zero policy and whether protests could make a difference to the Chinese Communist Party

By Derek Thompson
Photo by Yin Liqin/China News Service via Getty Images


What’s happening in China’s largest and richest city right now is quite unbelievable. Shanghai is now several weeks into a government lockdown to stop the spread of COVID variants. In a metro with roughly the population of the state of Texas, residents cannot go outside. They cannot walk to grocery stores or pharmacies to pick up essential medicine. If they test positive for COVID, they are removed from their families and taken to quarantine facilities, where conditions are reportedly hellish. As the U.S. enters a stage of normalcy in the pandemic, China is still pursuing a draconian COVID Zero policy at the risk of starving citizens in its richest city. Why? Dan Wang, a Chinese writer and tech analyst, joins the show to talk about what he’s hearing from Shanghai, what China is trying to accomplish, and whether protests could make a difference to the Chinese Communist Party.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Dan Wang
Producer: Devon Manze

